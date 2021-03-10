NCRIB appoints Tope Adaramola executive secretary

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has endorsed the appointment of Tope Adaramola as the executive secretary/CEO of the Council.

He is expected to take over from Fatai Adegbenro, who retires from the Council in May this year.

Adaramola who is currently the seputy executive secretary of the Council joined the NCRIB in 2004 as the pioneer Public Relations Manager.

A 1989 graduate of Political Science and Industrial Relations (MILR) from the University of Ibadan, Adaramola had earlier worked as a reporter with Ogun Radio, Abeokuta; served as Press Secretary to the Government House, Ogun State between 1991 and 1998, from where he joined the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 1998 as the second Public Relations Professional to be engaged by the Association.

While in the Council, Adaramola rose meteorically through the ranks and availed the entire industry his expertise in Public Relations and public speaking for which he was renowned.

He also avails the industry of his writing prowess as member of the editorial team of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and the NCRIB and served on several Industry Committees, including the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC). He was the pioneer Secretary of the Insurance Industry Image Committee.

Adaramola is a product of the European School of Protocol, a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) where he obtained professional certificate in insurance and has attended several courses and training in Insurance, leadership and management in Nigeria, Malta, USA, Canada, UK, South Africa and the Gambia.

He is expected to bring his rich social capital and leadership skills to bear in directing the affairs of the Council as the head of the Secretariat.