Loss Adjusters, CIIN collaborate for innovation

The Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN) and the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has agreed to collaborate for the development of the insurance industry.

Yetunde Ilori, new president of the CIIN during a courtesy visit to ILAN headquarters in Lagos identified the importance of unity and strength within Nigeria’s insurance sector in building a formidable sector.

Diipo Olanrewaju, ILAN President who led the council to receive the CIIN team gave a warm and enthusiastic welcome, stating that the visit to adjusting sectors has set the stage for strategic dialogue and collaboration.

Ilori expressed gratitude to ILAN for their unwavering support during her investiture, emphasising adjusters’ critical role in the insurance landscape and calling for deeper collaboration across all arms of the industry.

Ilori unveiled her administration’s vision, encapsulated in the acronym ‘EPIC,’ which stands for Education, Professionalism, Institutional Recognition, and Capacity Building. She highlighted that her goal is not just to lead, but also to unify and elevate the entire insurance industry, encouraging all stakeholders to work as one cohesive unit.

Olanrewaju, in his response, expressed admiration for Ilori’s visionary leadership and reaffirmed ILAN’s commitment to supporting her ambitious agenda.

He emphasized ILAN’s readiness to collaborate with CIIN and expand partnerships with the College of Insurance to further strengthen the sector.

