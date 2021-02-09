Linkage Assurance hosts NCRIB Lagos Area Committee General Meeting

Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc will on Thursday 11th February 2021 host the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Lagos Area Committee (LAC) general meeting.

The meeting slated to take place at the Insurance Brokers’ House, 58 Moleye Street Alagomeji Yaba & Zoom (Hybrid) at 11am promises to be another exciting, refreshing and interactive session as Linkage Assurance Plc, the major sponsors would be updating members with their robust product offerings tailored specifically to meet dynamic clients’ need.

The February 2021 edition will equally feature Obafemi Oshinowo, an ardent learning and development expert as guest speaker and he will be speaking on ‘ Digital Solutions for Sustainability’.

Linkage Assurance Plc’s Service Proposition is to give her customers peace of mind through need-based insurance solutions and exceeding their expectations.

“We are committed to this by seeking to understand their risks and business objectives and providing insurance services to them, according to the company’s promise.