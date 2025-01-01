Leadway priorities customer protection with product offerings

Leadway Holdings, Nigeria’s foremost non-banking financial services group, is once again prioritising the safety of its customers and the risk protection of their belongings through its annual On-Lock campaign. Now in its third year, this initiative reaffirms Leadway’s dedication to safeguarding lives, assets, and wellbeing during a season renowned for heightened activity and celebration.

The festive period is undoubtedly a time of joy, connection, and memories. However, it is also laced with increased risks to personal safety and risks to belongings and assets. Recognising this, Leadway has anchored the December On-Lock campaign on the central message that “protection is better than loss.”

Commenting on the initiative, Aishat Bello-Garuba, head, Corporate Services, Leadway Holdings, stated, “Festive celebrations should not come at the cost of personal safety or loss of belongings. At Leadway, we understand the importance of the festive season and are equally aware of the risks associated with this period, hence the need to be proactive than reactive.”

“The December On-Lock campaign is our way of ensuring that while Nigerians embrace the vibrancy of the season, they do so with peace of mind. Through our comprehensive range of products, including gadget insurance, householder insurance, motor insurance, pension management, health coverage among others, we provide practical solutions to safeguard what matters most—lives, assets, and wellbeing. This campaign represents our unremitting commitment to walking every step of the financial journey and risk management with our customers, especially at significant moments such as this.”

“Our message is simple yet profound: protection is not just a precaution but an assurance of joy during the most wonderful time of the year. For three years, this campaign has directly addressed the importance of safety during festive gatherings, exemplifying our vision to be more than a financial service provider. We are a trusted partner, ensuring our customers feel secure, supported, and valued. Our success is not just in the products we deliver but in the assurance of peace of mind we instill in those who rely on us,” Bello-Garuba said.

This campaign has seen Leadway collaborate with premier events to embed the ethos of safety into the heart of the festive experience. It showcased Leadway’s tailored insurance solutions designed to offer confidence and security during the season.

