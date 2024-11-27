Insurance experts, others harp on mental health awareness

Insurance experts and others players in the financial services sector have emphasised the importance of mental health in human capital development.

The made the assertion when they came in mass to support Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation Mental Health Walkathon held recently Lagos

The event aims to raise mental health awareness among residents and the broader community.

Starting early in the morning, the Walkathon covered several key areas in Ikoyi, with participants donning colorful banners emblazoned with inspiring messages about mental health. The event featured various activities, including educational sessions on mental health, interactive exercises, and testimonials from individuals who have overcome mental health challenges.

Funmi Babington-Ashaye, the foundation’s founder, emphasized the importance of mental health in her address. “Mental health awareness is crucial for a healthy society. Through initiatives like this Walkathon, we hope to break the stigma associated with mental health issues and encourage people to seek the help they need,” she said.

The success of this event marks another significant milestone for the Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation in its mission to promote mental health awareness and support throughout Nigeria.

