Institute keeps tab with set goals despite Covi-19 impact

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has remained focused on its goals despite challenges posed by Covid-19, which has impacted heavily on business and the economy.

Having successfully steered the affairs of the CIIN over the past one year, Muftau Oyegunle, president and chairman of Council said his administration remains focused in pursuing its set goals and objectives of the institute.

Speaking at the 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the CIIN held physical and virtual Oyegunle said “In spite challenges thrown-up by the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration was able to deliver on six key initiatives which are: Digital transformation of the institute; re-energizing the institute’s administrative structure; reinforcement of the relevance of professionalism; insurance awareness and youth mentorship; infrastructural development and advocacy and collaboration with various associations in the private sector.”

He noted that presiding over the affairs of the institute for the past 12 months has been a great task, but his team has achieved to a large extent the set objectives despite the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

He submitted that his sincere desire and commitment to serve the great institute had been the driving force that kept him going amid all odds to achieve set goals, adding that the success would however not have been feasible without the tremendous support and cooperation of council members, elders of the institute, chairmen and members of committee of council, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), professional colleagues amongst others.