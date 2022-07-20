Igbiti targets digitalisation, awareness creation, infrastructure development at CIIN

Edwin Igbiti, the 51st president of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has unveiled a 3-point agenda of his administration, focusing on digitalisation, awareness creation and infrastructure development.

Igbiti, who unveiled the plan during his investiture in Lagos said, his presidency is going to unlock the potentials, guaranteeing that despite current global uncertainties, the Institute will continue to meet the needs and aspirations of its members.

He said his focus will be digital reinforcement of the Institute through completion of the E-library project; commencement of E-Examinations, and active presence and use of all available social media platforms.

On awareness, he said this will be taking insurance to the grassroots, youths and insuring public, positive upscaling of the quiz for secondary schools to national limelight; distribution of insurance textbooks to secondary schools and effective coordination of the train-the-trainer program for insurance secondary school teachers; and deepening and consolidating youth empowerment and mentorship initiatives.

On infrastructural development, Edwin Igbiti said, he will embark on renovating the Lagos street building to acceptable standards; Getting necessary approvals and clearance from the Lagos State government to resume the building of the Victoria Island project; and significantly increasing the building fund as would be agreed with the building committee.

While noting that efforts have been made by his predecessors to revamp the digital operations of the Institute, he however observed the need to continuously upgrade and innovate its processes to deliver excellent customer experiences and members’ satisfaction.

“My projection is that my tenure as President of the CIIN will facilitate the transformation of the CIIN secretariat with the state-of-the-art facilities that would stimulate digital operations and processes, enhance excellent work culture which will result in quality customer experiences in all our deliverables. Smart Technologies and digital solutions would be deployed to achieve this together with a viable business model, Igbiti promised.