IEI to provide insurance coverage for Calabar Carnival

International Energy Insurance Plc (IEI Plc), a Norrenberger company has partnered with Cross River State Government as the official insurer and sponsor for the Calabar Carnival 2024.

The Calabar Carnival, renowned as Africa’s largest street party will take place on December 28th and 29th in Calabar, Cross River State.

Olasupo Sogelola, managing director of IEI Plc, stated that as official Insurer, they will provide the overall insurance coverage for the event to ensure the safety and well-being of the performers.

He said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Cross River State Government to support this laudable and iconic event. Our experienced team with their focus and dedication will be committed to providing and ensuring a secure, pleasant and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

“IEI Plc has built a reputation as Africa’s preferred insurance provider through innovation, professionalism, and exceptional service delivery. The company’s core values – responsiveness, simplicity, trust, and continuous improvement – have driven its success in providing clients with peace of mind and unparalleled service.

“This partnership underscores IEI’s commitment to supporting cultural and community initiatives while delivering on its promise of reliability and trustworthiness. We are committed to being a trusted partner for individuals and businesses across Africa, offering a wide range of insurance solutions tailored to meet diverse needs. With a focus on customer satisfaction, IEI leads the industry in delivering dependable, innovative, and efficient services”, he added

