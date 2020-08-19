How we have strengthened BillsnPay in Nigeria’s ePayment Ecosystem – CWG

Nigeria’s largest system integrator, CWG Plc said it has strengthened its BillsnPay platform in Nigeria’s ePayment ecosystem by partnering with credible payment processing platforms that have intuitive dashboards.

Tereigh Banks Ozakpo, business development manager for BillsnPay at CWG, who disclosed this in a statement circulated to Journalists in Lagos, also stated that apart from partnering with credible payment processing platforms, other interesting features have been added to the platform.

The new features, according to him are instant bill notification, partial payments, enhanced KYC features through BVN validation, more payment options (Card, Account-to-account and USSD) and more billers, leading to an increased number of bills that can be paid on BillsnPay.

“We are aware of some of the challenges of solutions such as BillsnPay. Thus, we identified these challenges early enough and partnered with only credible payment processing platforms that have intuitive dashboards that can handle failed transactions, credit card data management and fraud protection,” he said.

BillsnPay is a bills presentment, aggregation and payment platform, which was developed to address some of the teething challenges of Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria such as the lack of data for business insight, late and non-payment of bills by their customers and high cost of operation and maintenance.

Others challenges CWG identified the BillsnPay solution addresses are late delivery of bills to customers and delay in the reconciliation of payments made against the bill. These feats have endeared the solution to Nigerians as it processedsa transaction volume of over N9 billion as disclosed in the company’s 2019 financial report. This record is a major chunk of over 3000 percent of what the company had in 2018, 2017 and 2016 combined.

Using the BillsnPay platform, Nigerians can buy airtime, pay bills and perform other financial transactions using any bank of their choice. This helps the customer not to be limited to only a bank but he or she can use any bank at their comfort.