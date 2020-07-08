How African insurers can leverage technology to grow premium, reduce claims experience

Digital insurance thought leaders are looking at technological innovations that will enable underwriting companies in Africa grow premium, reduce claims experience and increase profitability, leveraging analytics, Blockchain & AI Innovation.

Besides, it will also enable them compete effectively with insuretechstartups that are already becoming major threats by proving insurance services online.

To this end, The Africa Bancassurance Academy Limited (ABA) and West Africa Business School (WABS), is brining digital insurance thought leaders including Jean-Stéphane Gourévitch, CEO and Founder, Mobile Convergence Ecosystems Ltd UK ; Dr. Robin Kiera, CEO of Digitalscouting.de, Co-Author of award winning The InsurTECH Book, Ambassador of Open Voice Network, &Ambassador of Female Founders in InsurTech at Quesnay Inc., among others in a virtual discuss slated to hold between 27th and 28th of July.

At a virtual media briefing held yesterday in Lagos, Obasi Ngwuta, the Director General &Chief Executive Officer of West Africa Business School (WABS) and Founder & Chairman, Africa Bancassurance Academy Limited, told financial correspondents that the Digital Insurance Innovation Conference in Africa (DIICA) 2020,is designed to provide a comprehensive learning to people either working in or interested in innovating in insurance space creating products and access to services supported by technology.

Ngwuta said DIICA is a professional conference recommended for re/insurance companies, banks and financial industry regulators across the Africa. It provides a platform for insurers, banks, policy makers, global risk managers, and intermediaries to connect and develop their knowledge, build valuable networks, explore emerging trends and map out actionable initiatives that will drive the sustainable growth of their business.

With the theme: Insurance Digitalization, Insurance Transformation, Distribution Innovation and Managing Operational Risk in Covid19 Era, the Digital Insurance Innovation Conference in Africa 2020is where leading insurance, banking and government leaders from across the world congregate online to hear subject matter experts discuss upcoming trends, business opportunities, biggest challenges and best practices to adapt to the shifting insurance market demands in Covid-19 era.

The ultimate goal is to leverage digital solutions to achieve success essentially by defining how incumbents and start-ups can work together orchestrate growth in the sales, marketing, distribution, financial inclusion, operational risk management excellence and customer engagement.