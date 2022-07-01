Heirs Life Assurance essay championship receive 1000 entries

Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), a fast growing digital life insurance company in Nigeria, has closed the entries for its inaugural Essay Championship for schools, reporting over 1,000 applications across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Targeted at students between the ages of eight and thirteen years, the Heirs Life Essay Championship is an annual contest fostering healthy competition among schools and students, as well as raising awareness for life insurance and savings among schools, pupils, and parents. Pupils who applied were tasked to write and submit a 500-word essay on the topic, “If I were the President of Nigeria”. Grading of the submissions has commenced, coordinated by a team of experts under the leadership of a renowned Professor of English Language.

The top three winners will be announced mid-July. Prizes include a brand-new laptop for the winning pupil and N500,000 worth of books and educational materials donated to the winning school, amongst other prizes for the second and third positions.

The Heirs Life Essay Championship is one of the company’s activities to put a spotlight on its flagship product for schools – the Heirs Smart School Plan, an affordable low-cost plan that promises to pay a child’s school fees throughout his/her stay in the school if the parent is unable to do so in a case of death or permanent disability. This way, every parent who buys this plan is assured that the child’s education continues no matter what life brings.

The Smart School plan from Heirs Life works in partnership with schools to guarantee coverage for the child’s education. It is available online on the company’s website

Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) is a specialist life insurance company offering simple, quick, accessible, and reliable life insurance, retirement, and children’s education protection plans. HLA offers a wide range of personalised life insurance protection and investment plans that provide financial security to individuals and businesses. Heirs Life is also a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with presence across 3 continents and 20 African countries.