Heirs Insurance unveils motor plan for women

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL), a digital general insurance company, on Thursday, launched its Motor Insurance Plan for women aimed at strengthening gender inclusion.

The event which held at the company’s corporate headquarters, Heirs Towers, pulled female business icons from all walks of life. The guests included Shatu Garko, the 44th Miss Nigeria, Lanre Da Silva, the brand ambassador for Heirs Insurance, Nkiru Anumudu, celebrated fashion designer and Nigerian businesswoman, and many others.

According to a statement by the company made available to BusinessDay, the Motor Plan which prioritises safety offers to its subscribers a 24-hour road rescue and vehicle repair services, as well as access to an exclusive community of likeminded businesswomen.

“Heirs Motor Insurance Plan is an affordable, yet holistic comprehensive motor insurance plan offering coverage and support involving the mechanical breakdown of vehicles. It provides all-day protection and coverage for vehicles against road accidents, theft, or fire,” the company said in the statement.

Other benefits include towing service, free vehicle tracker and medical support in the case of an accident.

Adaobi Nwakuche, the managing director at Heirs Insurance noted that the product was the outcome of the extensive research the company conducted to understand the lapses in the industry prior to the kick-off of operations.

She stressed the importance of inclusion for women in the quest to deepen insurance penetration and she expressed confidence in the new product championing this cause.

“Women face several challenges at work, home and generally in society yet they stand strong. This is what we are celebrating with Her Motor Insurance Plan. We believe that the drive of women should not be hindered by the challenges they face,” said.

She added: “Through this launch, we emphasize our commitment to making insurance accessible to everyone. Our message to all women is simple: keep driving, keep moving”.

Also, Ifesinachi Okpagu, the chief marketing officer at Heirs Insurance said the product further emphasizes the company’s overall ambition of creating products that offer value and make the lives of customers.

“As a company, we remain committed to providing excellent service to the insuring public, based on research and insight. We will continue to provide a service that is simple, quick, and accessible. Anyone can access this plan via our website and other digital channels in two minutes,” Okpagu added.

Her Motor Plan is accessible via the Heirs Insurance website on www.heirsinsurance.com.