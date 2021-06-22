Hallmark HMO partners LUTH for blood donation

In commemoration of this year’s World Blood Donation Day, Hallmark Health Service Limited otherwise known as Hallmark HMO, a subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc has partnered with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for voluntary donation of blood by members of staff of the organization.

The exercise which was held in Lagos on Friday, 18th June, 2021 witnessed a massive participation by the staff of the Group, who enthusiastically turned out in support of the call to help beef up the blood blank of the leading tertiary healthcare provider, to improve access by needy patients.

The health officials conducted the screening of volunteers for safety, while also ensuring adherence Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Speaking on the exercise, Dotun Adeogun, managing director, Hallmark HMO stated that as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the company deemed it necessary to partner with LUTH during the world Blood Donation Day to help create awareness on the need for availability of blood in blood banks and the safety of donated blood through proper screening.

According to her, “shortage of blood has been one of the public health challenges in this part of the world and when the opportunity came, it was important for us to create maximum awareness about the importance of the exercise and encourage our colleagues to participate in the voluntary donation of blood”.

Eddie Efekoha, group managing director of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc noted that “blood donation is a life-saving decision and the need to continue to sensitize ourselves on its significance cannot be overemphasized. We all are aware of how readily available blood helps to save lives during critical moments so it is a gesture that must be embraced by all who are fit to do so.”

With the vision to improve unfettered access to knowledge of, as well as quality and affordable health services, Hallmark HMO has continued to leverage the use of technology to deliver top-notch health maintenance services to its growing clientele nationwide.