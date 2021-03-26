Great Nigeria Insurance positions for bigger market share

To position it for better performance and for the attainment of world-class status in all areas of its operation, the

Management of Great Nigeria Insurance Plc has reiterated its commitment to exceptional service delivery to ensure that the organization achieves its goal of attaining the top five positions in the industry.

Cecilia O. Osipitan, managing Director/CEO of the Company addressing journalist in her office explained that the organization shall remain committed to its vision, mission and shared values, and will also come up with innovative ideas on how to move GNI Plc forward.

We are making effort at ensuring the implementation of all measures and strategies to engender the achievement of the company’s various goals and strategies” Osipitan posited.

Osipitan further commented that the company will pay particular attention to excellent service delivery and adoption of global best practices by the organization in all areas of its operation. In her words “We are out to reshape the industry, we are also aware that we cannot attain the top five position in the industry if our service delivery is questionable, we will at the same time strive to imbibe global best practice in all facets of our operation to ensure we remain front-liners in the industry”.

According to her, the Company has put in place modalities that will ensure effective coordination of the organization’s re-positioning and re-structuring strategies as well as the formulation of strategies to deepen direct market penetration while also monitoring the production and collection performance for the company and provision of advisory support when needed in correcting shortfalls. Also, the regular review of the company’s internal processes and procedures will be done for continued performance improvement.

Osipitan asserts that “the company has clearly set out to chart a professional course in the practice of insurance business in Nigeria and that Great Nigeria Insurance Plc will not leave any stone unturned in the quest of attaining the status of a world-class insurance company. In her words, “We are poised to meet up with our obligations as and when due. “We will continually strive not to disappoint our teeming customers and uphold the confidence of our stakeholders”, she concluded.

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc is fast emerging a giant in the Nigerian Insurance Industry with an extensive network of branches spread across the country. The company has over the year’s demonstrated commitment to improving on its existing infrastructure in order to attract and retain the best hands in the industry.