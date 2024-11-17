GOXI named ‘Microinsurance Company of the Year’

GOXI Microinsurance Company was named ‘Microinsurance Company of the Year’ at the 2024 Almond Insurance Industry Awards, celebrating its role in transforming Nigeria’s microinsurance landscape.

The award recognises GOXI’s innovative approach to making insurance accessible and affordable for underserved and low-income populations across the country.

The annual Almond Insurance Industry Awards honors excellence in Nigeria’s insurance sector, spotlighting companies that bring innovative, inclusive solutions to the market.

GOXI’s achievement underscores its mission to bridge the insurance gap by offering tailored products that protect financially vulnerable Nigerians from unforeseen risks, ultimately contributing to improved financial resilience across the nation.

GOXI’s CEO, Shina Gbadegesin, expressed gratitude for the award, noting that the company remains focused on creating products that genuinely address the needs of its clients.

“We are thrilled to receive this award as it affirms our commitment to making insurance accessible to all Nigerians, regardless of income level. Our goal is to provide peace of mind to families and individuals who need it most,” Gbadegesin said.

In the past year, GOXI has introduced a series of microinsurance products specifically designed for rural and low-income groups, ranging from affordable health coverage to life and property protection. These products, combined with an emphasis on community engagement and digital accessibility, enable GOXI to reach customers who previously had limited access to financial protection.

This latest accolade not only highlights GOXI’s leadership in microinsurance but also reinforces its pioneering role in advancing financial inclusion within Nigeria.

By leveraging technology and forming strategic partnerships, GOXI is helping to create a more secure future for millions of Nigerians. The company’s efforts have made it a benchmark in the industry, setting new standards for microinsurance as a driver of social and economic stability in Nigeria.

