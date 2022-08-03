Government role key as risk managers raise concern on looming food crises

Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON) has raised alarm over a possible food crises in Nigeria, strengthening the need for government intervention in addressing security challenges with immediate deployment of technology.

To avert food crises, the body therefore called for the implementation of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Nigeria University System and Nigeria University Commission (FGN-NUS-NUC) Food Secure Consortium (FSC) plan and establishment of targeted support infrastructure.

The also noted that strengthening the ICT usage in Agricultural productivity through adoption of remote sensing technology, drones, and Artificial intelligence will go a long way in enhancing productivity.

These were snapshots of a Communiqué from RIMSON Conference attended by risk management practitioners as well as organizations that play active roles in Risk Awareness and Risk Management in Nigeria.

The presentations and deliberations were focused on the conference theme, “Repositioning for Economic Recovery, Growth & Resilience”, which according to the risk managers underscores the beckoning need for effective Risk Management strategies for ensuring business growth, continuity, and economic resilience regardless of the global and local challenges.

In the Communique, the risk managers tasked the Government to address insecurity in the country through sustainable security intervention and promotion of result-based funding extension services.

Other lines of the Communique read: “There is need for government to take over Agricultural development in Nigeria.

“Government and stakeholders should embark on voters’ mobilization and education; Voter’s registration should be made compulsory for all voting age; Voting process in Nigeria should be more flexible and conducive and strict adherence to timelines be enshrined.

“There should also be prompt payment of allowances and dues to adhoc Staff and sanctioning of erring officials involved in election duties. Furthermore, Non-Governmental Organizations and Community Based Organizations should play complimentary roles under The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) than the present competitive rivalries.

“Also crucial is that Government should discourage incessant change of the Director General of NEMA, which leads to inconsistent policies while travel insurance should be taken as a viable tool for ensuring travel security in Nigeria”, it read.

Speaking on the Communique, Gus Wiggle, president/chairman of the Governing Board, Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON), said following the outbreak of Covid-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine induced disruptions, the relevance of the theme to businesses in Nigeria is accentuated by the approach of another election year, with many uncertainties and the possibility of change of macroeconomic policies which always impacts the socioeconomic landscape.

He said presentations at the Conference underscored the imperative for integrating risk management into public and private corporate governance structures and Nigeria’s national socio-economic life and diligent implementation.

The Conference was also a platform for the continuous education of risk managers and sharpening their risk management skills by practical training, solutions, and insights from experienced global experts, he added.