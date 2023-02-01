GNI restates commitment to quality service delivery

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc has reiterated its commitment to delivering top-notch services to its teeming customers in 2023.

As part of its commitment to every policyholder under the stable of Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, the Management has again given the assurance that 2023 will be a rewarding year for all category of its Policyholders home and abroad, individuals or corporate organizations.

This was made known at the staff village meeting and thanksgiving held at the company’s head office in Ikoyi, Lagos recently, according to a statement by Oyinkansola Sobande, manager, Corporate Communications, Brand Management & Customer Service.

Cecilia Osipitan, convener of the session and managing director/CEO of the company, urged staff members and other Senior Management colleagues to double their efforts to ensure that customers are kept satisfied at every touchpoint with the GNI Plc brand in the New Year and beyond. In her words, “we owe our customers the obligation to serve them more efficiently so that they can keep coming back as we are in business because of them”.

Osipitan appreciated the customers for their unflinching loyalty throughout the year 2022 despite the crunching economic challenges. She assured the customers of the company’s renewed vigour and greater capacity to add value to them in 2023.

She went further to stress that the company will continually do all within its power to ensure that the staff are constantly exposed to the best of human capacity development training both within and abroad with a view to expanding the professional horizon of the workforce and ultimately, engender quality and better service delivery to the customers.

In a similar vein, Roselyn Ulaeto, executive director, assured the total commitment of the workforce to the organization’s teeming customers in the most professional manner in making the Great Nigeria Insurance Plc Brand a preferred choice for patronage amongst the comity of insurance companies in the country.

She further mentioned that the Underwriting Firm is devoted to paying genuine claims. According to her, “the viability of any underwriting firm is evident in its prompt settlement of claims”. We are committed to that in every ramification, Ulaeto concludes.