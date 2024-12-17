GNI Insurance puts annuitants’ health first in shared value plan

Roselyn Ulaeto, managing director of GNI

GNI Insurance Plc says it is committed to prioritizing the health and well-being of its annuitants as part of its shared value plans. The company believes that true success goes beyond financial gains and focuses on the holistic care of its customers. By integrating empathy and passion into its approach, GNI ensures that the health, aspirations, and overall well-being of annuitants are at the forefront of its mission.

Roselyn Ulaeto, managing director of GNI, in her welcome address at the company’s Retirees Forum, emphasized the importance of empathy and passion for customers as core values within the company.

“This holistic approach reflects a deep concern for not only financial success but also personal health and aspirations.”

“We’re not just focused on the annuity business; we care about you, your health, your aspirations, and your well-being.”

The yearly event, which was held at the ASSBIFI Event Centre, Alausa Ikeja, Lagos State, assembled retirees from both government and private establishments at the instance of GNI.

According to her, the forum is a platform designed to gather valid feedback on her services provided throughout the year: “Where exactly is the shoe pinching? What are your areas of concern? How can we serve you better? It’s essentially a yearly review of our business relationship with you and how best to strengthen that relationship to be mutually beneficial for all within the ambit of the law.”

As part of the attractions at the event, GNI stationed a team of medical experts at the venue to provide free medical check-ups for all retirees in attendance.

Antonio Olayiwola Moore (nicknamed Tony Moore), host of the event, observed that there were over 50 new annuitants joining the GNI Annuity community, stating that it was a testament to the fact that GNI must be doing something right with its annuity business.

The event provided an opportunity for old friends and former colleagues to reconnect, network, and strengthen bonds while fostering new alliances.

Mojisola Dada, an annuitant, in her comments said, “Our pension money comes exactly when they promised us it would come.”

“GNI is just the best,” says Felicia Lara Otibo, an annuitant. “I do not regret coming here. A friend of mine wanted to drag me elsewhere, but I said no. I do not know of any other insurance company that has this kind of service,” she concluded.

Fakeye, another annuitant had this to say about the brand: “They should keep on maintaining their name. They are great.”

Eze Olaseni, head of the Inspectorate at the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), who was present at the event, encouraged annuitants, especially those from the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, to come up with ideas and strategies that will guarantee a more robust experience for all pensioners in the state. She said her office is open to receiving suggestions that could contribute to the progress and overall welfare of the state pension scheme.

