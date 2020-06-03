Funmi Omo, African Alliance MD/CEO, launches a scholarship Initiative

In a show of continued support to outstanding young women across the country, the Managing Director/CEO of foremost Life Insurer, African Alliance, Funmi Omo, has launched her passion project, The FunmiOmo Initiative (FOI).

The FOI seeks to support five young women with scholarships of up to N300,000 each for every academic year. These scholarships are available to Nigerian women who havegained admission or are in a public university in Nigeria. The scholarships would cover their schools fees for a session, books as well as provide a personal allowance. “This initiative is close to my heart, I believe that giving young Nigerian women a chance for an excellent education will enrich their future and in turn, they can contribute positively to our society” Omo said.

FunmiOmo is a renowned leadership authority and role model. Earlier this year, she hosted ten brilliant youthsat a mentoring session tagged ‘Brunch with FO’. The one-on-one networking and mentoring brunch was an avenue to share tips for personal and professional development. This is in addition to countless personal mentoring sessions she has with scores of upcoming professionals from all walks of life.

“The launch of the FOI demonstrates Funmi’s commitment to bettering the lives of young Nigerians especially women and helping them become exemplary citizens. These characteristics resonate with our core values as a company and we are proud to be associated with such a woman of compassion,”Bankole Banjo, Brand, Media and Communications Manager at African Alliance said in his own remarks.

To apply for the scholarship, qualified young women are to visit http://www.funmiomo.com to confirm eligibility and required documentations. The scholarship closes on the 22nd of June, 2020.