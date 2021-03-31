Fidelity Pension educates Osun State customers on retirement

As part of plans to consistently educate and assure customers of a happy retirement, Fidelity Pension Managers Limited, recently organized a Customers’ Interactive Forum in Oshogbo, Osun state.

Olumuyiwa Afolabi, group head, Operations of Fidelity Pension Managers said the focus was to educate customers on the Retirement Savings Account Multi-fund structure which seeks to achieve optimum returns for contributors by aligning their pension savings with respective individual risk profiles and age.

In his address, Olumuyiwa said: “the Retirement Savings Account Multi-Fund Structure enhances the safety of Pension assets through adequate portfolio diversification.”

He also went ahead to discuss the importance of employees updating information with Pension Fund Administrators to facilitate easy access to their retirement benefits as well as self-service platforms such as the FidApp Mobile App and the iPension Portal on its website.

Customers were also educated on pension remittances, long-term retirement planning and the opportunity for Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVC) .

The Oshogbo Customers’ Interactive forum ended with question and answer session for clarifications and in-depth understanding of the products and services.

Fidelity Pension Managers recently launched the iPension portal on its new website which enables customers to remotely open Retirement Savings Accounts online thereby improving accessibility, convenience and customer experience.