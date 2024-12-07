FG releases N44bn for payment of six-month accrued pensions

The Federal Government has paid N44 billion as accrued pension rights of its employers in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The pension is for those who retired between March and September 2023.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), the industry regulator, on Saturday, said the fund was released by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) as part of the 2024 budget appropriation for the period January to June.

According to PenCom, the funds have been deposited into the Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund (RBBRF) Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria to partially settle unpaid accrued pension rights for retirees of Federal Government Treasury-funded MDAs under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The Commission said the disbursed funds have been applied to settle the accrued pension rights of retirees who were duly verified and enrolled, covering the period March to September 2023, as well as some deceased employees.

“Accordingly, the remittances have been credited directly to the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of the affected retirees through their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).”

It advised that all affected retirees are encouraged to contact their PFAs to complete the necessary documentation to access their retirement benefits.

“PenCom has also directed PFAs to expedite the processing of payments to ensure retirees promptly receive their entitlements.

“In the meantime, PenCom remains steadfast in its commitment to engaging with relevant authorities to secure the full settlement of all outstanding accrued pension rights and related liabilities.

“The Commission assures all retirees of FGN Treasury-funded MDAs that these efforts will be sustained until all pending pension liabilities under the CPS are fully resolved.

“PenCom appreciates the patience and understanding of retirees and reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding their retirement benefits.”

