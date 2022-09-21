FBS Re, Munich boost operator’s capacity on emerging trends in pricing, claims

FBS Reinsurance Limited has expressed its commitment to human capacity development in the African region after partnering with Munich Re to train practitioners in the insurance sector.

Fola Daniel, chief executive officer, FBS` Re, gave this commitment during a training seminar in Lagos, organised by the company in partnership with Munich Re with the theme, ‘Theme: Emerging trends in pricing and claims optimisation, with special reference to the casualty line of business’.

The training was facilitated by members of Casualty and the Global Consulting Unit of Munich Re for senior underwriters, claims administrators, business developers and marketers in Nigeria and other African markets.

The aims of the training was to appreciate the current trends in efficient pricing and claims optimisation; and to upskill client’s knowledge in the post Covid-19 era and digitalisation.

Daniel, said the training is a continuation of FBS Re’s determination to help build the market capacity and the reduction of knowledge gaps in specialist underwriting areas of operations.

He said, “This programme is coming almost back to back with the FBS Re’s specialist training on cyber security, bankers blanket bond and other emerging financial lines in the African market, held in Accra, Ghana recently.

He said, “FBS Re is poised to walk the talk of its mantra, ‘For better services’, by adding value to the market through other specialist trainings in the pipeline.

“It is a way of appreciating the various markets in Africa, for the goodwill extended to FBS Re in its less than two years of operation, manifested in continuing support.”

Major focuses of the training were casualty in insurance, which included the law and liability – Pricing and emerging risks; Specific products focus on- Professional indemnity including SPPI, directors and officers, public and product liability; and key underwriting & claims considerations.

It also provided knowledge on global consulting unit that included claims optimisation, Pricing excellence and parametric insurances.