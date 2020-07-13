Extending kindness to yourself through insurance

Last week, the rampaging rains and floods wreaking havoc across the country roughened yet another prominent victim. In June, the rains wreaked havoc in the home of famous music promoter, Ubi Franklin and overwhelmed part of the building with flood, leaving him with sad experience to tell on social media.

This time it was veteran Actor, Mr. Kayode Olasehinde (Ajirebi), popularly known as Pa James in the critically acclaimed comedy show, Papa Ajasco, whose house in Agbado Oke-Odo community in Lagos was submerged in the flood.

His younger and social media savvy colleague, Mr. Kunle Afod, announced the sad incident on social media, while rallying for immediate help. In a message and photograph posted on his Instagram page, he called friends and well-wishers to rise in support of their favourite actor, who brought weekly laughter into their family living-rooms. “Let’s come together to support Pa James. This is his house overtaken by flood. God will help you as you lend your helping hand”, he said.

While many lent their voice of support and prayers of fortitude for the veteran actor, Funke Akindele Bello, one of the most popular actors and movie producers in Nollywood, spectacularly came to Pa James rescue and got him a rented accommodation. This single action from Funke is exemplary and commendable.

Pa James showed his profound gratitude as Mr Kunle Afod, on his behalf thanked the Jenifa’s Dairy producer for her generosity: “God will keep you for helping me. I didn’t know people cared about me like this. I can’t thank you enough for doing this (for) me while I am alive.”

The kind gesture of Funke Akindele Bello is rare and unexpected. But her gesture teaches not only a lesson in kindness but also how insurance works in the times of distress. The key difference is that with insurance, the insured pays forward for this rescue, and it is expected, earned and your rightful place, for the insurer to come to your aid. What is more, the cost is ridiculously affordable.

It is the smartest and most important tool you can apply to mitigate your losses when planning against flood. Over time, insurance has come good for those who lost belongings to flood.

At Leadway Assurance, Nigeria’s foremost insurer in the last five decades, it is called “insuring happiness”, because that is all that matters, no matter the circumstance. The Leadway Householder insurance, for instance, goes beyond protecting your home and the household contents against flood, but also other risks, like fire, burglary, lightning & thunderbolt, explosion, riot & strikes, and other special perils.

While we thank Funke Akindele Bello for the education in kindness and by extension on insurance, we call you to take the smart step to protect your valuables to the risks of the impending flood in Nigeria.

You can call our professional advisers for additional guidance via our virtual communication channels – 08088578050, Social Media handles @LeadwayAssurance on Facebook & Instagram and @Leadwayinsure on Twitter or send an email to Lcs@leadway.com.