emPLE, has launched a campaign aimed at empowering women-owned businesses in line with the theme of the International Women’s Day 2025 #AccelerateAction,

This initiative, the “Empower HER” campaign aims to provide financial security for women-owned businesses and enterprises, which is vital to sustaining the country’s local markets.

As part of the campaign, emPLE is offering free 1-year shopprotect insurance to female entrepreneurs, ensuring their businesses remain protected against unforeseen risks. ShopProtect is designed for business owners with shops, offering accessible and affordable coverage that guarantees stability in times of uncertainty.

With risks like fire and theft posing constant threats, ShopProtect provides a vital safety net, allowing these women to focus on growth confidently.

Speaking on the initiative, Labisi Adesokan, chief marketing officer, emPLE, emphasised the company’s commitment to empowering women in business:

“Female entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, yet many operate without a safety net. Through the ‘Empower HER’ campaign, we are taking real action to support them because protecting their businesses means protecting their future. ShopProtect is more than insurance; it’s a promise of stability and confidence in the face of uncertainty.”

The “Empower HER” campaign underscores emPLE’s commitment to financial inclusion and security, reinforcing its role in supporting small businesses and driving long-term economic resilience.

emPLE is a leading financial services company dedicated to providing insurance and investment solutions to retail and corporate clients across Africa. At emPLE, our purpose is to empower Africans by providing innovative financial solutions that enhance their freedom, security, and prosperity.

We believe that true empowerment comes from providing not just access to financial products but also the knowledge and tools necessary for our customers to make informed decisions and achieve financial independence.

