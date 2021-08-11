Covid-19: Pension operators seek to navigate new work order

As Covid-19 changes work order, making remote and flexible work environment a serious consideration in achieving organizational goals, operators in the pension industry believe that equipping its personnel would help deliver sustainable value to clients.

The operators under the umbrella body of Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) also believes that in ever changing work environment, leadership development has to be prioritized for satisfactory business outcomes.

These were some of the highlights during PenOp’s knowledge sharing session held recently, a curated monthly session for C-level executives, Human Resources and other personnel in the pension industry where various subject matter experts are invited to dig deeper into topical issues that add value to the audience and the industry in general.

In this session the speaker was Omagbitse Barrow, the chief executive officer of Learning Impact Nigeria, spoke about the benefits and disadvantages of remote and hybrid working, stating that while this was not an entirely new phenomenon it has certainly gained traction in the last 18 months.

He advised organizations to leverage communication systems, institute virtual hangout sessions for staff and clients and use technology for workflow checks and most importantly prioritize wellness and mental health Check-ins.

In addition, he stressed the fact that everything rises and falls on leadership. In an ever changing work environment, leadership development has to be prioritized for satisfactory business outcomes. Barrow concluded that organizations need to build resilience to cope in the new volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world.

Oguche Agudah, chief executive officer of PenOp in his remarks reiterated the fact that mental health check-ins are very important in this new phase of work, adding that, these monthly knowledge sharing sessions are an opportunity for the pension industry to discuss salient issues and interact with a view to improving understanding of various topical issues.

Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) is an independent, non-governmental, non-political and non-profit making body.

PenOp was established to promote the operations of the pension industry, provide for self-regulation and ensure that international best practices relating to the industry are observed by the operators registered in Nigeria. It is the umbrella association for all the Licensed Pension Fund Custodians, Pension Fund Administrators and Closed Pension Fund Administrators (PFCs, PFAs and CPFAs) operating in Nigeria.

Its positioning is to be the influencer externally and the ‘mother to all’ internally.

Its role internally, is to add value to its members across all levels; information, education, visibility, networking, strategy, product development, while externally is to increase the awareness and visibility of the pension industry and enable external stakeholders understands and participate in the development of this financial sub-sector wherever and whenever possible.