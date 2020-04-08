COVID-19: Linkage Assurance activates online platforms to serve customers

Linkage Assurance Plc has activated its online platforms to serve customers and ensure continuity of operations during the period of lockdown over COVID -19 pandemic.

President Mohammadu Buhari had on Sunday announced a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State due to the growing spread of COVID-19.

A statement from the Company’s Customer Service Department said: “We have activated our systems i.e. online platforms to enable us to continue to provide insurance services during this period with uninterrupted accesses to our offerings.”

According to the statement, the company remains accessible through her e-commerce website, www.linkageassurance.com for self-service and assistance to renew policy, purchase insurance covers and report claims.”