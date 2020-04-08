Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


InsuranceCoronavirus

COVID-19: Linkage Assurance activates online platforms to serve customers

by
covid -19

Linkage Assurance Plc has activated its online platforms to serve customers and ensure continuity of operations during the period of lockdown over COVID -19 pandemic.

President Mohammadu Buhari had on Sunday announced a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State due to the growing spread of COVID-19.

A statement from the Company’s Customer Service Department said: “We have activated our systems i.e. online platforms to enable us to continue to provide insurance services during this period with uninterrupted accesses to our offerings.”

According to the statement, the company remains accessible through her e-commerce website, www.linkageassurance.com for self-service and assistance to renew policy, purchase insurance covers and report claims.”

Whatsapp mobile
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDIC contributes N1bn to Coronavirus relief fund

COVID-19 lock down: AIICO pays N350 million claims

Coronavirus: Delta mobile courts to try defaulters of…

1 of 847