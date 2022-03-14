Cornerstone Insurance Foundation partners CBA for widow’s empowerment

Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation has partnered with CBA to empower and alleviate the sufferings of widows in the society.

This is part of Cornerstone’s effort through her Foundation to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day held across the world on Tuesday.

Making a cheque presentation to CBA Foundation, Cordelia Ekeocha, head corporate communications, Cornerstone Insurance Plc said Cornerstone Foundation focuses on specific projects targeted at achieving sustainable development goals in areas that are consistent with her business orientation and corporate mission.

Ekeocha said these include promotion of health and safety through community sensitization and provision of safety infrastructures, inclusive and quality education for all through the provision of key enablers and systems to assist pupils and teachers especially in public institutions.

She said widows are always forgotten, so the intervention through CBA will enable the company to empower them with skills, little cash to start small-scale businesses or assist their vulnerable children return to school.

Speaking on the activities of CBA Foundation and the partnership, its founder, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande said the foundation is dedicated to empowering and equipping widows with the confidence, courage and skills they need to improve their lives and create opportunities for their children, inspiring hope and realizing their dreams.

According to her, the Foundation focuses on women empowerment, capacity building; health intervention; nutrition; quality basic education, and self-employment schemes.

She said with the support from Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation, more widows can be empowered to live healthier lives.