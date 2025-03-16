L-R: Tirimisiyu Gbadebo Ogunmefum, bursar Crescent University; Zakariyyah Ajibola, registrar; Charles Nwachukwu, general manager, Business Development Cornerstone Insurance Plc; Ibraheem Gboyabiamila, Vice Chancellor; Muibat Jimoh, executive director, Technical Operations, Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited; Hakeem Dawodu, deputy registrar, Establishment at the presentation of computer sets to Crescent University Abeokuta, Ogun State.

As part of its commitment to advancing education through technology, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, along with its subsidiaries, Fin Insurance Limited and Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited, has donated sets of computers to Crescent University, Abeokuta, to enhance digital learning and equip students with essential technological skills.

Speaking Stephen Alangbo, group-managing director of Cornerstone Insurance Plc speaking on the donation emphasized the company’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and equipping students with essential digital skills.

Alangbo, who was represented at the event by Charles Nwachukwu, general manager, Business Development, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, noted that the company is proud to associate with the University and will continue to partner with it to drive growth and development.

He highlighted that Cornerstone Insurance Plc is a one-stop shop financial services firm, underwriting both non-life and life insurance businesses. The group which consists of Cornerstone Insurance, Fin Insurance, and Hilal Takaful recorded N42 billion in Gross Premium Written (GPW) and paid N8 billion in claims in 2024.

Commending the University’s leadership for its efforts in instilling discipline in students, Alangbo noted that some of the firm’s employees are currently enrolled in academic programs at the institution. He added that the donated computer sets will enhance digital literacy and improve the University’s learning experience.

In response, Ibraheem Gboyabiamila, a professor and vice-chancellor of Crescent University, expressed gratitude to the management of Cornerstone Insurance and its subsidiaries for their generous contribution. He stated that the University has been privileged to receive donations from reputable organizations and individuals, which have significantly contributed to its growth.

Gboyabiamila further noted that the University’s Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre, where the donated computers will be deployed, requires over 500 computers. He added that the center, which has been accredited by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), will accommodate 150 students in the upcoming examinations.

The donation by Cornerstone Insurance Plc’s underscores the Company’s commitment to enhancing digital learning, bridging the technology gap in education, and equipping students with the tools needed to thrive in today’s technology-driven world.

Cornerstone Insurance is licensed and re-certified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to provide both general and life insurance services. As the first insurance company in Nigeria to offer customers an online platform for insurance transactions, its services are driven by cutting-edge technology, making them easily accessible via the internet and mobile platforms.

At Cornerstone, we are committed to our core values of integrity, empathy, professionalism, innovation, and team spirit. Our mission remains delivering value beyond expectations through need-based products and quality service.

