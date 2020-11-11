Consolidated Hallmark introduces claims tracking platform to enhance customer experience

To enhance customer experience and make claims processing easy and seamless for customers, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc has introduced on-line claims tracking feature in its website.

With the new capability, customers of the company can now track their submitted claims online from any location and at any time.

This allows the customers – individual, corporate and brokers to easily follow up on their lodged claims in various classes of insurance including Motor, Home, Marine, Oil and Gas and several others in the General Insurance Business category without having to physically visit, make calls or subject themselves to cumbersome paper work.

Nnanna Wamah, chief technology officer of CHI stated this recently at the Company 2020 Partners Forum has been achieved through a recent systems upgrade which ensures an improved Turnaround Time in service delivery.

“In the event of any loss leading to a claim, notification can now be done online using either the vehicle registration number (for motor insurance) or certificate/policy number for other classes of insurance including motor.”

Wamah said, having submitted the claim form, a customer can begin tracking the status of his/her claim on the company’s official website by using the claim number (a unique identification number for the lodged claim) to get a personalized and real time update as well as add additional documents where necessary. Also, updates can be tracked from the point of lodging the claims until settlement is made.

“The process is seamless and safe as the platform is embedded with a security feature that would require a One-time Password (OTP) sent to the phone number and email address registered at inception of the policy in order to confirm the identity of the initiator. In addition to these features, the customer would always get an email notification when there is an update on their claim which makes the process faster and more transparent.”