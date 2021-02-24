CHI embarks on awareness creation to deepen penetration

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, one of the leading general business insurance providers in Nigeria has embarked on a Media ‘If you love it, Insure It’ advertising campaign aimed at sensitizing the general populace on the need to insure their valued assets this season of Love, Valentine.

With the campaign hashtag #IfYouLoveItInsureIt, the campaign is also geared towards encouraging Nigerians to express love to themselves and loved ones by insuring their assets.

Speaking on the purpose of the campaign, Mary Adeyanju, the executive director, Operations, CHI Plc, says Nigerians should seize this season being celebrated world-wide to gift themselves and their loved ones the gift of insurance – the best gift anyone can get this season.

According to her, “Insurance as a risk mitigator brings peace of mind and takes anxiety away. We at CHI Plc would therefore like to urge Nigerians that as they celebrate this year’s Valentine with the people they love and adore, they should remember to protect them by buying insurance.’’

She went ahead to emphasize that ‘’besides indemnifying individuals and organizations from covered losses, Insurance helps to aid adequate planning and unnecessary financial burden in times of loss.

The company also stated that in addition to the competitive rates being offered on all classes of insurance including Motor, Travel, Home, Marine, Group Personal Accident, All risks, and many other covers.