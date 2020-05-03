Buhari appoints Thomas as Commissioner for Insurance/CEO NAICOM

President Buhari has approved the appointment of Sunday Thomas as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the finance ministry said on Sunday.

Thomas replaced immediate past commissioner for Insurance/CEO, Mohammed Kari, as Acting Commissioner for insurance/CEO of the National Insurance Commission in July 2019.

Thomas, who has over three decades of experience in the industry as an operator and regulator, was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters by President Buhari in April 2017.

He was formerly Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 2010.

The President also approved the appointments of two board members for Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Ya’ana Talib Yaro as the Non Executive Director representing the North East, and Diana O. Okonta as Non Executive Director, to fill the slot for the South South.

The appointments take immediate effect, according to a statement issued by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, media aide to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.