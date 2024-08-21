AXA Mansard climate change targets health insurance for vulnerable children

AXA Mansard climate change action, which targets to support vulnerable children with health insurance, has attracted the attention of the Lagos State government.

AXA in commemoration of its annual AXA Week for Good, the flagship programme of AXA Hearts in Action (AHIA), AXA Mansard employees, under the “TrashToTreasure” Initiative, collected waste from their homes, offices, and environment and converted it into funds, which the company will donate to provide health insurance for vulnerable children under the Chess-In-Slums Africa Foundation.

Titi Oshodi, special adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, who spoke during AXA Mansard commemorative walk to raise awareness about the impact of waste on water in Lagos commended the company for their commitment to climate change and protection of the environment.

She noted that the government is proud of organisations like AXA mansard that are keenly interested in working to mitigate the impact of climate change.

She said, “At the Lagos State Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy, our goal is to ensure that the governor’s vision for a zero-carbon Lagos by 2050 is not a mirage.

This is because we have seen that the impact of climate change is no longer a concept. It is real. According to the Lagos State Climate Action Plan 2020 – 2025, more than half of Lagos’s 21 million residents live in informal settlements, which renders them highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The Lagos State Adaptation and Resilience Plan (LCARP) estimates the impact of climate inaction at $22-29bn – 11 times the state’s 2022 annual budget, so when we see partners like AXA Mansard doing more than just raising awareness but getting their employees to act for the climate, we must commend them because we want them to do more as we journey to our vision 2050”.

Appreciating the gesture from the state government, Rashidat Adebisi, chief client officer, AXA Mansard, said that AXA remains unrelenting in its quest to ensure that its sustainability agenda of fighting climate change and protecting the vulnerable population has an impact and makes the world safer, healthier, and more prosperous.

She commented, “We are delighted and encouraged to have you here today as we once again collectively express our purpose of acting for human progress by protecting what matters.

This year, our focus in AXA is on protecting our water bodies. So, at AXA Nigeria, we decided to focus on removing waste from the water and increasing awareness about the impact of waste on water.”

“The Impact of waste on water is enormous. It has health, environmental, social, and economic ramifications. We have seen the impact of waste on flooding and the socio-economic losses of homes, businesses, and lives that come in its wake.