AXA Mansard appoints Adebola Surakat as chief marketing officer

AXA Mansard Plc, has appointed Adebola Surakat as the new chief marketing officer (CMO) to move the company to a great height.

Adebola’s extensive experience in the insurance industry and her technical expertise in key operational areas of the business over the years will drive the company’s ambition to simplify insurance and increase adoption.

With a remarkable career at AXA Mansard spanning over 19 years, Adebola has consistently demonstrated her expertise and leadership across various roles. Most recently, she served as the Chief Fulfilment Officer, responsible for claims administration and the development of microinsurance technical processes. Her previous role includes Head of Claims Services, Reinsurance, Technical Risk Survey, and Fraud & Insurance Procurement.

Throughout her career at AXA Mansard, Adebola has held pivotal roles that have shaped her comprehensive understanding of the insurance landscape.

She began her journey in Retail Sales, managing Bancassurance and Agency Distribution channels, where she honed her skills in client relationship management and business development.

Read also: Thomas Hude resigns as director of AXA Mansard

Her transition to Head of Credit Control saw her implement strategies to monitor and manage company receivables effectively. Subsequently, she led the Enterprise Risk Management Group and held a dual role as the Environmental and Social Manager where her immense contribution and activities in AXA Mansard and in the industry resulted into an industry recognition where she won the Risk Manager of the Year Award of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Risk Awards (2013) and AXA Mansard won Insurance Company of the year.

An award organized by the renowned Conrad Clark, Institute of Risk Management UK and Business Day.

Adebola’s experience was enriched by an international assignment with AXA International & New Markets in Madrid, Spain, where she governed best practices in claims management, including fraud detection and insurance procurement. Her role as Business Development Manager in the Downstream Energy Sector demonstrated her capability to develop new business lines, manage client relationships, and generate significant Gross Written Premium (GWP). This global perspective will be invaluable as she takes on the role of CMO at AXA Mansard.

In her new role as CMO, Adebola will be responsible for the strategic direction of AXA Mansard’s marketing, communication, and sustainability programmes in line with AXA’s strategic drivers and positioning to give customers the confidence to progress.

Reacting to her appointment, Surakat shared her vision, saying, “I aim to leverage my years of experience and deep understanding of the market dynamics to define and implement marketing strategies that drive sustainable growth for AXA Mansard. I am excited to work with our team of dynamic professionals to enhance our customer experience and improve our processes and digital footprint to consolidate our leadership and strong market position”. This vision for the future is inspiring and aligns with our commitment to continuous improvement and customer-centricity.

This vision for the future is inspiring and aligns with our commitment to continuous improvement and customer-centricity.

Adebola holds an MBA from the University of Roehampton, London, and a B.Sc. in Accounting from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye. She has also completed various professional certifications, including a CII Level 3 Certificate in Insurance by CII UK, a Certificate in Risk Management from THEIRM UK, and the Senior Management Program from Lagos Business School.