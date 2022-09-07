Almond insurance show excites players, consumers

All is set for the 2022 edition of the Insurance Industry Awards & Consumers’ Nite, powered by Almond Productions Limited, producers of Almond Finance and Wealth Report on Silverbird Television/DSTV Channel 252 and on BCOS Television, Ibadan and Wetin Insurance Dey Do Sef ‘Live’ on Naija FM 102.7 and Wetin Insurance Dey Do Sef Free Pidgin English Newspaper.

Following the acceptance and success of the 2018 maiden edition, Almond is set to host the 2022 Insurance Industry Awards and Consumers’ NITE tagged #The Survival Edition, scheduled for November 4th 2022 in Lagos.

The Almond Insurance Industry Awards and Consumers’ NITE is a Social Platform, created in 2018, aimed primarily at demystifying the insurance industry through partnership with the entertainment industry to create leisure fun and excitement for the ever-busy insurers and players within the industry, their customers and the public.

Given the tough task of selling insurance in Nigeria, the Awards & Consumers’ Nite provides a unique relief for practitioners, young and old, who are daily on their toes trying to meet deadlines and targets, leaving little or no room at all for relaxation outside of work.

Faith Ughode, chief executive officer, Almond Productions Limited states that “The Almond Leisure Nite is designed to change the narrative, especially the negative impact of cumbersome schedules foisted on the industry workforce as ‘all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”, adding that “We have taken it upon ourself through this platform to reenact what obtains in other climes, especially in the banking industry, to have one NITE during which players in the insurance industry can let their hair down and unwind in an atmosphere of fun and excitement with their loyal customers or clients and other invited members of the public who often see insurers as collectors of premium who don’t give anything back to those who do not suffer losses”.

She further stated “The Nite is also an avenue to bring the subject matter of insurance to public consciousness through unique advocacy involving engagement with their favorite celebrities”.

The 2022 Almond Insurance Industry Awards and Consumers’ NITE #The Survival Edition, will feature top rated Nigerian Comedians like Okey Bakasi, Acapella, OVY Godwin, BowJoint, Damola, and a host of others. Music headliner this year is Niniola (OmotoSweet) and a host of others.

DJ Dayzee the Party Shut Down Queen will be on the wheels of steel and the Show Hosts this year are the sensational Broda Shagi and Funbi (The Radio Lion)

There is no doubt that a uniquely packaged social event like the Insurance Industry Awards and Consumers’ NITE which started in 2018 is a positive force, guaranteed to open up the industry to the insuring public on social media, especially the young adults who comprise the critical mass of the Nigerian population. Performing artistes at the show usually come along with their huge fan base and followers on their social media platforms: Pre-Event, Event and Post-Event.