AIICO launches Ella, a virtual assistant for customers

AIICO Insurance Plc is taking its service delivery to a whole new level with the launch of ELLA, a dedicated instant messaging service with built-in features that help customers make instant purchase or renewal of policies, claims reporting, product and service enquiries and lots more via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram.

AIICO is the first insurance company in Nigeria to deploy an AI-powered (Artificial Intelligence) service via the WhatsApp platform.

Ella is available 24/7. The interactive chatbot enhances user experience as it takes on the personality of a young, intelligent, and efficient Customer Experience Manager. It helps reduce the time required for customers to purchase or access customer support service to a maximum of five (5) minutes. Furthermore, it empowers both existing and prospective customers to chat with AIICOfor instant responses any time of the day. Even more impressive, the service offers simple, secure, and reliable messaging at zero cost.

Commenting on the launch, the MD/CEO, Babatunde Fajemirokun said, “Our customer-centric approach essentially drives the launch of Ella and deployment on WhatsApp. With over 2 billion WhatsApp users globally and its increasing viral adoption locally, we believe it is an appropriate channel by which we can bring service closer to our customers.

We understand how technology is transforming the world today and its impact on the lifestyle of our customers. Therefore, we will continue to invest in the best technology solution to provide our customer with a great experience.”

In the heat of the 2020 pandemic and global lockdown, the Company mitigated the impact by deploying technology-enabled solutions for business continuity. “The great feedback from our customers and the marketplace is why we are laser-focused on quality service delivery irrespective of daunting challenges”, he added.

AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria, with over 50 years of delivering quality insurance products and services. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and& health insurance, general insurance, health insurance and investment management services to create and protect wealth for individuals, families, and corporate customers.