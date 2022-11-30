African Alliance names Sylva Ogwemoh board chairman

African Alliance Insurance PLC has announced the appointment of Sylva Ogwemoh as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Sylva Ogwemoh is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) with over 3 decades of experience in Commercial Litigation and Corporate Law.

He has vast legal compliance and private equity experiences where he has advised clients on structured finance, corporate governance issues, portfolio decision-making, corporate strategy, board facilitation, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisition, among others.

He is the senior partner and head of Kevin Martin Ogwemoh Legal, a commercial law firm with Headquarters in Lagos. He is an alumnus of Saῐd Business School (OAMLP), University of Oxford, United Kingdom, with a certification in management and leadership. He became a Notary Public of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1998 and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2014.

Sylva Ogwemoh is an exceptional leader that has hugely impacted his industry through his contributions and participation in various committees. Some of these include: -Fellow, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom; Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria; Member, London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA African User’s Council); Panel Member, Kigali International Arbitration Centre (KIAC) Rwanda; Member, Lagos Court of Arbitration. Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria. Negotiation and Conflict Management Group; Member, Nigerian Bar Association, International Bar Association, Nigerian Institute of Management, and Capital Market Solicitors Association of Nigeria; and Registered Capital Market Practitioner, with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria

Joyce Ojemudia, MD/CEO of African Alliance, expressed that “The Board and management of African Alliance are excited to announce Sylva Ogwemoh as our new Board Chairman. We have confidence that under his leadership African Alliance will record great achievements”.

Incorporated in 1960, African Alliance Insurance PLC is widely regarded as the strongest life specialist in the industry. The company is adequately positioned to provide innovative and customized plans for the Nigerian market.