Acquiring new Knowledge is basis for delivering value in insurance – Efekoha

Eddie Efekoha, group managing director/CEO, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance

To continue to deliver value in insurance, the importance of new knowledge on different sectors and developments across the world has been emphasised.

Eddie Efekoha, group-managing director, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc said as an industry, acquisition of knowledge must be made a bit compulsory if the sector must remain at its best.

He made the remark at the 13th Edition of CHI Essay Competition Awards ceremony held in Lagos, pointing that training should cut across every sector because we must be able to engage other professionals when we come to sell insurance.

Efekoha who was excited that a project he started some years ago has continued to live on and it is even getting better after he left the company, stating that, his dream was to ensure that the competition becomes a household project in the industry.

“As a trained teacher and an educationist, he said, this project is so dear to him in a move to not only fill the void left by dearth of skilled personal in the industry, but as well enhances and increase insurance education and awareness in the industry.”

The stakeholders, who converged at the Award ceremony of the competition during the weekend, commended the initiative and offered their support for the competition.

For this year’s competition in the external category, Badmus Waliyat Olaide from The Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State emerged the lead winner, taking home a sum of N500, 000, while Nzeocha Gift Omoga from Imo State University came 1st Runners’ Up as Hassan Jamiu Temitope also from The Federal Polytechnic Offa like the winner, came 2nd Runners Up and went home with their cash gifts.

The External Category wrote on, ‘Continuous devaluation of Naira and the resultant rate of inflation – effect on Insurance business in Nigeria’, just as the Internal Category wrote on: ‘Challenges and solutions to brain drain in the Insurance sector in Nigeria’.

Speaking on the philosophy behind the initiative, Mary Adeyanju, managing director/CEO, CHI Limited, noted that, in the last 13years, the award has produced winners who have gone on to either work for Consolidated Hallmark or elsewhere in the insurance industry and we’re good ambassador in their respective spheres of life.

She said this had become a major Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the company as it is contributing to skills development in an insurance industry that is currently witnessing dearth of skilled personnel.

She charged the winners to see their future in insurance industry as the sector gives room for professional development and pays well for whoever chooses insurance as a profession.

