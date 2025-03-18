Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), Access ARM Pensions Limited is leveraging digital technology solutions to deliver seamless customer experience and personalised service offerings.

This is a strategic vision, leveraging technology and expanded institutional capacity following the 2024 merger of Access Pensions and ARM Pensions to enhance efficiency and drive financial security for its contributors.

At a recent webinar titled “Retire Ready: The Access ARM Advantage,” senior executives emphasised the company’s focus on service excellence, investment performance, and customer-centric solutions.

Speaking at the event, Maryam Musa, head of Strategy and Products (North), highlighted the company’s commitment to enhanced service delivery. She noted that Access ARM is harnessing technology to create a seamless pension experience, ensuring 24/7 accessibility through self-service channels.

Read also: Nigeria could hit $1 trillion economy through pensions’ long-term savings, reforms Access ARM Pensions CEO

She said, “By combining advanced technology with a deep understanding of our clients’ needs, we aim to deliver an unforgettable experience that sets new benchmarks in customer satisfaction.”

Olushola Adekunle, customer experience lead, added that the firm’s efficient complaint resolution system ensures quick issue handling, while post-retirement support provides transparent fund disbursement and income strategies. Employers also benefit from pension reports, compliance tracking tools, and literacy programs, with round-the-clock multilingual support and mobile office services ensuring accessibility.

“We are focused on building a system that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations. Understanding our clients allows us to align with their goals and provide tailored solutions that deliver long-term value,” he said.

Beyond customer experience, they also reaffirmed the Company’s focus on prudent fund management, ensuring stability and long-term financial security for contributors. Ifeoma Okoli, deputy chief Investment Officer, noted that the firm has consistently navigated market shifts while adhering to strong regulatory guidelines.

“From a long-term perspective whether one year, three years, or five years, we have consistently delivered solid and competitive returns. Our disciplined investment approach ensures capital preservation while optimising growth for our contributors,” Okoli said.

On her part, Mojisola Coker, brand communications manager, provided an overview of Access ARM Pensions’ scale and market influence. She noted that the firm manages over N3 trillion in pension assets for more than two million retirement savings accounts (RSAs), reinforcing its position as a leading player in Nigeria’s pension industry.

Coker added, “Our scale and governance structure give us a competitive edge. As a trusted brand, we are committed to delivering innovative and holistic financial solutions that go beyond pensions, ensuring our contributors achieve long-term financial security and peace of mind.”

Read also: Navigating Your Retirement Journey with VG Pensions

Adaeze Raji, business Manager, Access ARM Pensions in Lagos in her presentation focused on retirement planning essentials, emphasising the importance of financial preparedness across different life stages.

She highlighted the critical role of saving and investing, explaining that savings act as the foundation for long-term wealth, while investments help grow financial security through compounding returns. She stressed the need for early planning, diversification, and staying informed about market trends to optimize financial outcomes.

Share