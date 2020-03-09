" A seamless business relation that has lasted close to 10 years is highly commendable" - Engr Godwin Ibe

I am a firm believer in consequence management. If an individual or organisation is not performing as expected, I would not be caught giving them accolades they do not deserve. But Leadway has done exceptionally well, so I commend them.

2011 was the year I took the good step in making Leadway Assurance, my insurance partner. Ten years down the line, and I have no regrets. I have both my private and commercial vehicles insured with them. Each time I call to make any claim from this Auto insurance, all I always get is a prompt response.

As a retired petroleum engineer, having worked in my industry for over 40 years, I understand perfectly well what it means for an organisation to maintain integrity and professionalism for 50 years. My two commercial vehicles, were involved in an accident within a month and two days interval around October and November 2019. I called Leadway immediately, and they followed up with the incidence in no time, and promptly resolved all the issues.

I can still recall vividly in 2011 when I met Tola Fawehinmi, the Leadway Staff, whom I met at an indigenous oil firm. She brought me into the “Leadway family”. From then on, I didn’t even need not see her to get things done. We hadn’t seen each other until a few months ago when I made my claim. We have communicated smoothly via mobile phone for ten good years. I came to the Leadway office, and right from the entrance, I felt the refreshing welcome that oozed around the building. Every single individual I spoke to, handled my claim with utmost civility and professionalism. This reception is in addition to the Tola Fawehinmi’s professionalism and excellent work ethic, which I rate 95 per cent. She is super-duper excellent.

The attitude of your employees towards work says a lot about you as an organisation. The organisation that prioritises the client’s satisfaction is one that will surely achieve prosperity.

Since I joined Leadway, another thing I can commend is their integrity. Honesty, probity, and uncompromised service are all values they offer their customers. I cherish a partner that I can trust no matter the weather, and that is why I chose them. With my decade of experience with this insurance company, I rate them very high.

For an organisation to hit half of a century in operation is not a mean achievement. Sustenance and maintenance of the organisation’s core values are potent factors for development and growth. And these, Leadway has done very well. As I have found a partner in them, I strongly recommend them as a veritable insurance company. Leadway should not stop being excellent until they become a household name. That way, not just me, but everyone else would get to be a partaker of this happiness.

