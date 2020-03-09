Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Insurance

“A seamless business relation that has lasted close to 10 years is highly commendable” – Engr Godwin Ibe

by
" A seamless business relation that has lasted close to 10 years is highly commendable" - Engr Godwin Ibe

I am a firm believer in consequence management. If an individual or organisation is not performing as expected, I would not be caught giving them accolades they do not deserve. But Leadway has done exceptionally well, so I commend them.

2011 was the year I took the good step in making Leadway Assurance, my insurance partner. Ten years down the line, and I have no regrets. I have both my private and commercial vehicles insured with them. Each time I call to make any claim from this Auto insurance, all I always get is a prompt response.

As a retired petroleum engineer, having worked in my industry for over 40 years, I understand perfectly well what it means for an organisation to maintain integrity and professionalism for 50 years. My two commercial vehicles, were involved in an accident within a month and two days interval around October and November 2019. I called Leadway immediately, and they followed up with the incidence in no time, and promptly resolved all the issues.

I can still recall vividly in 2011 when I met Tola Fawehinmi, the Leadway Staff, whom I met at an indigenous oil firm. She brought me into the “Leadway family”. From then on, I didn’t even need not see her to get things done. We hadn’t seen each other until a few months ago when I made my claim. We have communicated smoothly via mobile phone for ten good years. I came to the Leadway office, and right from the entrance, I felt the refreshing welcome that oozed around the building. Every single individual I spoke to, handled my claim with utmost civility and professionalism. This reception is in addition to the Tola Fawehinmi’s professionalism and excellent work ethic, which I rate 95 per cent. She is super-duper excellent.

The attitude of your employees towards work says a lot about you as an organisation. The organisation that prioritises the client’s satisfaction is one that will surely achieve prosperity.

Since I joined Leadway, another thing I can commend is their integrity. Honesty, probity, and uncompromised service are all values they offer their customers. I cherish a partner that I can trust no matter the weather, and that is why I chose them. With my decade of experience with this insurance company, I rate them very high.

For an organisation to hit half of a century in operation is not a mean achievement. Sustenance and maintenance of the organisation’s core values are potent factors for development and growth. And these, Leadway has done very well. As I have found a partner in them, I strongly recommend them as a veritable insurance company. Leadway should not stop being excellent until they become a household name. That way, not just me, but everyone else would get to be a partaker of this happiness.

So, I invite you today to join this family of satisfied and happy customers by calling the Leadway Assurance hotlines on 08088578050 or send an email to Lcs@leadway.com.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Africa Re completes first Cohort for Young Insurance…

Anchor Insurance deepens product distribution, awareness to…

Mutual Benefits set June 2020 to meet recapitalisation…

1 of 588