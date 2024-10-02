The Benefits and Costs of Tinubu-nomics Reforms I.

Reforms of any kind comes with the acceptance that the existing order has become ineffectual and inefficient and needs to be rejigged for greater performance and it is this epiphany that creates the urgency of now for broad-based and inclusive reforms to be activated. Regardless, reforms are expected to produce better outcomes for the people if not, it becomes a deformation or a liability! When policies are labeled as reformative, they often create an impression of being progressive and beneficial for societal development. However, not all p