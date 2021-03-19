KilRox alcohol disinfecting wipes enters Nigerian market, boosts Covid-19 protocols

KilRox, an alcohol disinfecting wipes of Saftermobo Nigeria Limited has entered the Nigeria market to boost hygiene and Covid-19 pandemic protocols.

According to owners of the new product, KilRox wipes kills 99.9 percent of germs and also cleans, disinfects non porous surfaces as a dual action when in use.

Nnamdi Nwokike, managing director of Saftermobo Nigeria Limited, marketers of the product in Nigeria said “without doubt the entry of KilRox alcohol Disinfecting wipes into the Nigeria hygiene conscious space is considered by opinion leading and consumer influencer blogs as a game changer”

“This is because, the Nigeria discerning consumer will always adapt to the immeasurable benefits of using KilRox wipes to clean Hands, Smartphone, ATM machines, doorknobs, inside Car surfaces, Office tables and Computers, Saloon equipments, Microphones and a reliable assurance in our ever germ infected surroundings. Some are now certain with KilRox wipes, that hitherto been skeptical about the use of sanitizers (with the proliferation and not knowing the contents of most sanitizers in the market) are going to trust KilRox wipes for effective disinfection” he said.

Germs abound everywhere, even more now with the global pandemic, which has inevitably heightened the consciousness and knowledge toward maintaining effective hygiene and general wellness.

Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi and Protozoa are germs which infect humans causing diseases and if unchecked can lead to death, and so KilRox wipes have been introduced into the Nigeria disinfectants space to be amongst the covid-19 protocol advisory namely, maintaining social distance, Wearing a Mask, Washing your hands with soap and disinfecting with KilRox alcohol disinfecting wipes.

Alcohol which is one of the active ingredients of KilRox wipes kills germs by denaturing the outer proteins of microbes and dissolving their membranes according to Google.

KilRox wipes also kills Staphylococcus (staph), Escherichia coli (E.Coli), Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Salmonella, Streptococcus (Strep), and Klebsiclla (Kleb).

KilRox alchol Disinfecting wipes come in two distinctive packing, the Canister package and the Soft Bag package with a lemon scented option, each loaded with the 99.9% germs killing promise that the KilRox brand guarantees due to the active ingredients of 75% medical alcohol, Benzalkonium chloride, Cetylpyridinium chloride and Agua as a strong catalyst.

KilRox alcohol Disinfecting Wipes is approved by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as suitable to be used in Hospitals, Athletic Facilities (stadiums, locker rooms), Hospitality (Hotels, Restaurants, etc), Travels- Airlines passengers sanitization and airport surfaces disinfection, Schools as a convenient addition in school bags, classroom doorknobs and conveniences disinfection, Churches and Mosques, Offices and Household general cleaning and Disinfection.