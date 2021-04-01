International Statistical Computing holds symposium to address technical issues

The International Association for Statistical Computing (IASC) African Members have finalised plans to organise the second edition of the Physical Symposium on Applied Statistics with R syntax in Nigeria. The two-day program will hold in two locations between the 7th and 8th of April 2021.

The two locations for the free program are Nasarawa State University Keffi and Osun State University Osogbo, and the training program will hold simultaneously.

“One of the objectives of the worldwide existence of International Association for Statistical Computing (IASC) is to exchange technical knowledge through national and international contacts and meetings between statisticians, computing professionals, organizations, institutions, governments, and the general public. With this in mind, the African Members Group of IASC wishes to explore this priceless opportunity to embark on a two-day physical symposium on Applied Statistics with R Syntax”, the organiser said.

R-programming language was developed by Roass Ihaka and Robert Gentleman in August 1993 but the stable version was released in December 2018. In 2021, the R-programming language was ranked as one of the most important programming languages in the world according to the 2021 TIOBE Language Rankings.

Monday Adenomon, a senior lecturer at the Department of Statistics, Nasarawa State University is the facilitator for the north-central centre at Keffi, Nasarawa State. Adenomon, who also doubles as the chair, IASC African Members Group, is a statistician with interest in econometrics, time series and interdisciplinary statistical analysis. On the other hand, Timothy Ogunleye is the facilitator for the Osun State centre at Osogbo. Ogunleye is a statistician who specialises in quantitative modelling, econometrics and morphometrics with interest in biostatistics, design of experiment and applied statistics.

The two-day event is a fully practical training program that aims to provide an overview of the application of R programming language in applied statistics to cover a broad selection of key challenges in methodologies for working with real-life dataset. Real-life applications with industrial illustrations would be given to enhance participants’ understanding.

In Day-One, participants will learn how to use R to summarize dataset, calculate relative frequencies, tabulate factors and create contingency tables. They will also be able to test categorical variables for independence, calculate quartiles and quartiles of a dataset, invert a quartile, convert data to z-scores, test the mean of a sample (t-test), form a confidence interval for a mean, form a confidence interval for a median, test a sample proportion, form a confidence interval for a proportion, test for normality and runs.

Day-Two will focus on the aspects of R syntax such as comparing the means of two samples, comparing the locations of two samples non-parametrically, testing a correlation for significance, testing groups for equal proportions, performing pairwise comparisons between group means, as well as data graphics and visualization (infographics) such as bar chart, pie chart, cumulative frequency curve (ogive), cumulative relative frequency graph, dot chart, box plot, histogram, time plot, scatter plot, plots of probability densities/distributions, normal Q-Q plot, residual plot.