Uni-medical, Sysmex deepen collaboration to boost Nigeria’s healthcare sector

Collaboration has been underscored as key in overcoming diagnostic infrastructure gaps and addressing the limited resources in the healthcare sector.

This belief was shared by Uni-medical Healthcare Limited, providers of medical gloves, hospital disposables, and equipment in Nigeria, along with a delegation from Sysmex Corporation led by Eric Osei, Managing Director of Sysmex West & Central Africa, during a recent visit to Uni-medical Healthcare in Lagos.

At the meeting, which reinforced their ties, both organizations expressed their commitment to advancing medical diagnostics to world-class standards, according to a statement.

Kevin Onah, Managing Director of Uni-medical, who joined the meeting virtually, expressed his enthusiasm for the future of the partnership between the two organizations. He emphasized the shared vision of both companies to drive innovation and deliver world-class diagnostic solutions to Nigeria. In a light-hearted moment, he hinted at a future visit to Eric Osei and the Sysmex team in Ghana, remarking that the meeting would set aside the age-old Nigeria-Ghana Jollof rice debate in favor of a collaborative push for advancing diagnostics.

According to Nnaemeka Ugwoke, General Manager of Uni-medical, the partnership is poised to redefine diagnostic healthcare in Nigeria. “With innovation, commitment, and collaboration at the forefront, both companies are ready to take on the challenges ahead and deliver world-class solutions that will benefit healthcare providers and patients alike.”

The Sysmex team, including Eric Osei, Bitrus Badung (Country/Sales Manager for Nigeria), and Jane Onwuzulike (Product Specialist), toured Uni-medical’s extensive warehouse. They expressed delight at the expansive facility, which houses a vast array of medical equipment and consumables. They were also impressed with Uni-medical’s solar-powered cold room, a vital asset for maintaining temperature-sensitive medical products. “The renewable energy solution reflects Uni-medical’s commitment to sustainability, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints,” the statement noted.

Eric Osei admired the scale and sophistication of Uni-medical’s operations, particularly noting the extensive fleet management system designed to ensure timely product delivery, thereby reinforcing customer trust and satisfaction.

The Sysmex team was then introduced to Uni-medical’s In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) dedicated office, where they toured the service rooms and showroom, showcasing Uni-medical’s comprehensive range of diagnostic systems. These include advanced solutions for haematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, haemostasis, and many more. A key highlight was Uni-medical’s focus on after-sales support and service, demonstrating its dedication to ensuring end-user satisfaction.

Global statistics underscore the importance of reliable diagnostics in healthcare, with studies showing that accurate and timely diagnostic testing can reduce misdiagnosis by up to 30%, significantly improving patient outcomes. “The partnership between Sysmex and Uni-medical is set to bring such high standards to Nigeria’s healthcare system,” the statement said.

Mishra Anindya, Uni-medical’s Head of Business IVD, provided insights into the current market landscape, highlighting Uni-medical’s proactive approach to addressing challenges and the need for innovative equipment to meet growing demand. The strategic discussions extended to Sysmex’s plans for introducing new, groundbreaking diagnostic tools that will further elevate healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Eric Osei also shared Sysmex’s long-term vision for the region, outlining plans to launch innovative products and enhance technical support, all designed to empower healthcare providers with the tools they need for more accurate diagnoses.

