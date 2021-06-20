Stakeholders advocate consumption of local foods rich in iron

Experts and stakeholders have called for concerted action to address the challenge of iron deficiency in Nigeria.

The call was made at the launch of ‘Live Strong with Iron’ (LSWI) campaign organised by Nestle’ Nigeria recently in Abuja.

Speaking on Live Strong with Iron, the MD/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, Wassim Elhusseini said, “The campaign aims to support governments’ efforts to address Iron Deficiency in view of the high incidence in our environment. It is important to note that Nestlé has sustained food fortification as a strategy to curb micronutrient deficiency in the sub region.

“Another Strategy that Nestlé adopts to enable people live healthier is by providing adequate information for more informed nutrition choices. We are therefore excited to work alongside all the stakeholders convened here today, to call attention to the rich resource of iron dense locally available foods that each family can access to improve the current statistics on Iron Deficiency.”

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Women Affairs, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Anthonia A. Ekpa, said: “Globally, children and women are more at risk of iron deficiency and anemia. Consumption of iron-rich foods, which are locally available and affordable, remains an effective means of addressing this challenge.

According to her, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs will support the public health awareness campaign, as it has valuable content that would positively impact on the health of a huge percentage of Nigerians.

In her words: “We are committed to collaborating with stakeholders for the overall development of women and children in Nigeria.”

She also explained that the Live Strong with Iron campaign supports efforts to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good health and wellbeing), looking towards improving the health of millions of Nigerians.

Through the campaign, she said, the collaborators would support community advocacy programmes, broadcast and social media campaigns, to drive change in nutrition behavior, choice and consumption in order to meet daily iron requirements.

The public launch of the Live Strong With Iron campaign was attended by government officials, health experts, nutritionists, professionals, organisations and media who came together to align on the roles each party would play in the efforts to curb iron deficiency.

A key commitment by all stakeholders and participants at the event was to not only consume, but also to promote consumption of locally available iron-rich and iron-fortified foods in Nigeria.