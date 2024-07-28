Rising cost of malaria, diabetes treatment strain Nigerians’ wallets

…Coartem from N1000 to ₦3,500

…Insulin moves from ₦3,000 to ₦22,000 per bottle

Many families in Nigeria have cried out over the high cost of accessing healthcare. To procure routine drugs for malaria which is prevalent in Nigeria has become problematic.

The singsong out there is that “this is not the right time to fall ill in Nigeria.”

Many Nigerians have a lot to contend with in relation to the challenges besetting them, as economic pressures are crushing many.

Some patients who shared their experiences with BusinessDaySunday said that it has become extremely

difficult to procure drugs for their ailments in the face of rising cost-of-living in the country.

They also said that going to the hospital is not a cheaper alternative as they cannot afford the bills.

“I used to buy malaria medication for my children for a few hundred naira,” Aisha Abdullahi, a mother of three, said.

“Now, it costs thousands of naira; I have to choose between buying food and buying medicine,” she added.

A man who gave his name simply as Gbenga told BusinessDay that he experienced first hand the trouble people go through in the hospital to treat “ordinary malaria.”

He said: “My son was having a feverish condition and we tried to handle the case without going to the hospital. But at a point, we decided to take him to the hospital when he was not responding to the drugs we were giving him. Do you know what? I spent N30,000 just like that! Although he became well, that amount, just to treat ‘ordinary malaria’ is too much.”

The drugs for treating diabetes are also becoming increasingly unaffordable for many patients. Diabetes, another major health issue in Nigeria, has seen a significant rise in treatment costs.

Read also: Rising drug prices squeeze health insurers’ margins

“The price of the drug I use has increased from ₦3,000 to ₦22,000 per bottle, and I need three bottles a month. On top of that, syringes now cost ₦600 each, up from ₦30 to ₦50,” said Bernard Enyia, a Nigerian diabetic and vice president of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria.

“I’ve been diabetic since 2008, and to this day, all my tests and medications are paid out of pocket,” he added.

Diabetic patients in Nigeria face skyrocketing costs for essential medications and supplies, such as insulin injections and glucose monitoring devices.

Enyia further said: “Health insurance doesn’t cover diabetes drugs. Even when health facilities have the medication, they often claim it’s out-of-stock due to high costs. My monthly expenses for diabetes treatment exceed ₦100,000, which is unsustainable for many Nigerians.

“There’s a machine we use to check blood sugar that costs ₦30,000, and the strips are priced between ₦15,000 and ₦20,000 for just 50 pieces. For those of us who check our blood every day, visiting the hospital costs ₦2,000 daily. Treatment has become unaffordable, leading many patients to abandon their prescribed treatments.

Read also: Tax waivers yet to curb runaway drug prices

“Private hospitals often aim to minimise spending and maximise profits. Consequently, any expensive diabetes drugs are not included in their list, leaving patients to purchase them independently.”

Enyia further said that sometimes, these days, he forgoes buying the drugs in order to buy food for the family because of the high cost of food items.

“Although I need the drugs to manage the case, I sometimes prioritise between buying drugs and buying food for my family. The high cost of food is equally weighing down on me and complicating matters,” he said.

The lack of affordable treatment forces patients to seek cheaper, less-effective alternatives, sometimes falling victim to fraudulent cure claims. The stigma surrounding diabetes further complicates the situation, hindering open discussion and early intervention.

Many patients with diabetes find it difficult to afford the necessary medications and supplies. This can lead to poor management of the disease and an increased risk of complications, such as cardiovascular diseases, kidney failure, and amputations.

“I have been living with diabetes for over ten years,” said Chukwuma Anozie, also a diabetes patient.

“The cost of my medications has more than doubled in the past few years. Sometimes, I have to skip doses because I can’t afford to buy my insulin.”

Analysts say diabetes treatment in Nigeria presents a more challenging picture, noting that the rising incidence of diabetes, particularly Type 2 diabetes, has strained an already overburdened healthcare system.

They said that lack of awareness, inadequate access to medical facilities, and high costs of treatment contribute to the growing crisis.

An endocrinologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital explains the gravity of the situation: “Diabetes is a silent epidemic in Nigeria. Many patients present with complications due to late diagnosis and poor management. The cost of insulin and other medications is prohibitive for many, leading to suboptimal treatment outcomes.”

The Nigerian healthcare system’s limitations are exacerbated by socio-economic factors. Poverty and limited healthcare infrastructure in rural areas hinder effective diabetes management. Public health campaigns are less robust compared to malaria initiatives, resulting in a knowledge gap about the importance of early diagnosis and lifestyle modifications.

“The high cost of treating malaria and diabetes has had a profound impact on healthcare access and quality in Nigeria. Many people, especially those in rural areas, struggle to afford the necessary treatments. This has led to delayed or inadequate treatment, resulting in more severe health outcomes,” Ojo Sikiru, a Lagos-based medical practitioner, said.

According to him, “The high cost of healthcare is a major barrier to accessing treatment. Many people cannot afford to pay for medications or hospital visits, which leads to poorer health outcomes and increased mortality rates.

“Average patronage for malaria, both complicated and uncomplicated per month, is what we see more in the facility and amount charged per patient for treating malaria in private hospitals varies depending on how complicated,” said Sikiru.

Government investment in healthcare is crucial to reducing the financial burden on patients,” said Sikiru. “Providing subsidies for essential medications and improving access to healthcare facilities can make a significant difference.”

In an investigation by BusinessDaySunday, the costs of various antimalarial drugs are as follows: Coartem 80/480 is sold for ₦3,500; Coartem 20/120, ₦1,600; Amatem softgel ₦3,000; Lonart DS ₦3,000, and Artequick at ₦2,000. Prices of most of the above-mentioned drugs were not up to N1,000 one year ago.

“The only antimalaria drugs that are still being sold cheap these days are the unbranded ones, which people cannot vouch on their efficacy,” a pharmacist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

For diabetes medications, prices are as follows: Glucophage 500mg costs ₦4,500, Glucophage 1,000mg is ₦9,500, Amaryl 2mg is ₦6,000, and Amaryl 4mg is ₦11,000.

“A major obstacle is the growing resistance of malaria parasites to common drugs,” explained Olugbenga Mokuolu, a pediatrician and strategic advisor to the Minister of Health.

“Most of these drugs now face resistance. But the biggest problem we have is people not testing for malaria. It’s not that effective malaria drugs do not exist, but rather that many patients aren’t being properly diagnosed,” Mokuolu said.

Emphasizing the importance of testing, Mokuolu said: “Anyone suspected of having malaria should be tested before treatment. Malaria is a severe condition, and untreated cases can lead to complication, which is life-threatening.

“Many Nigerians turn to traditional herbs due to economic hardships, but malaria is a scientifically-understood disease transmitted by mosquitoes. Public education has improved, but we still see people opting for unverified treatments.

“Malaria treatment in primary care facilities is either free or significantly subsidised,” Mokuolu highlighted. “However, in the private sector, the cost can be substantial.”

“Complicated malaria requires critical care, including oxygen supplementation and blood transfusions, which makes hospital admission a necessity.”

Mokuolu reiterated the ongoing need for public education and proper healthcare infrastructure.

“Significant progress has been made, but continuous efforts are required to address misconceptions and improve access to effective malaria treatment.”