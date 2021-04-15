Over 124,000 pregnant women living with HIV in Ondo – Akeredolu

The Ondo State government, on Thursday, disclosed that no fewer than 124,817 pregnant women have tested positive for HIV across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who disclosed this at the official launch of HIV Treatment Surge in Ondo, organised by APIN Public Health Initiatives in collaboration with CDC Nigeria, and the United States government, however, vowed to leave no stone unturned until the state becomes HIV/AIDS-free.

Governor Akeredolu, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Oladunni Odu said the disease was no longer a threat to life and the collective wellbeing of the people.

According to him, the HIV treatment surge campaign is another first in Ondo State to achieve the ambitious target of 95:95:95 by 2030 set by United Nations as part of the Sustainable Development Goal 3 to end the epidemic.

The governor, who also disclosed that about 1,991,102 condom caplets have been distributed in the state from 2017 till date, maintained that out of the infected pregnant women, 926 have accessed elimination of Mother-To-Child-Transmission of HIV services.

He said “Our government places premium on the improved living standards of our people where they live, work and play. It is our avowed determination to put a stop to all forms of preventable morbidity and mortality.

“The HIV pandemic requires us to open our eyes and not dismiss HIV infection as someone else issues. It requires us to open our arms to people living with HIV and give them our solidarity and support.

“I call on all international partners, civil society organisations, religious bodies and others stakeholders to continue to join hands with government in order to achieve the ultimate goal.”

Claire Pierangelo, the United States consul-general in Nigeria, in her remarks said the programme was helping to identify people living with HIV and place newly identified on free life-saving treatment and also helping to retain those already receiving treatment.