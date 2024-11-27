Nwogu grabs Health Business Academy Award for Cancer Care

Chukwumere E. Nwogu MD; Department of Surgery; Specialty Oncology, Thoracic Surgery; Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo; 2018

Chukwumere Nwogu, CEO of Lakeshore Cancer Centre, has been recognized as a Healthcare Business Academy for Africa Hero for Cancer Care.

Nwogu, a professor of oncology made groundbreaking efforts to improve cancer treatment through dedication to patient care and the creation of new standards of excellence in healthcare.

Through innovative approaches and a commitment to expanding access to life-saving treatments, he has significantly impacted cancer outcomes across Nigeria and inspired healthcare professionals worldwide, an official statement from the awardee shows.

The award was received on his behalf by Oge Ilegbune, medical director, and Bindiya Chugani, head of Corporate Affairs at Lakeshore Cancer Centre.

The award was presented by Mr Wale Olajubu, Executive Director of HBA while Esther Ekerendu, head of Programs at HBA, also graced the event.

HBA, an executive leadership academy, empowers healthcare professionals with skills and insights to drive sustainable growth and innovation in Africa’s healthcare sector. The academy’s mission aligns with Prof. Nwogu’s efforts to transform healthcare and promote early detection and awareness.

This recognition highlights HBA’s commitment to fostering excellence and advancing healthcare delivery across Africa.

