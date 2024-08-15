Nigeria records 39 Mpox cases, eyes 10,000 vaccine doses

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) announced on Thursday that the country has recorded 39 confirmed cases of Mpox across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the beginning of 2024, but no deaths have been reported.

Jide Idris, the director general of the NCDC, highlighted that Bayelsa and Cross River states have each reported five cases, making them the most affected regions. Other states with notable case numbers include Ogun, four; Lagos, four; Ondo, three; and Ebonyi, three.

In response to the outbreak, the NCDC is preparing to roll out a vaccination campaign targeting high-risk groups. Idris disclosed that Nigeria is set to receive 10,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, which is known to be effective against mpox.

The vaccination campaign is expected to begin shortly after the vaccines arrive in the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO), on Wednesday, declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, made the declaration on the advice of an International Health Regulations (IHR)Emergency Committee of independent experts who met earlier on Wednesday to review data presented by experts from WHO and affected countries.

The WHO declaration comes after the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) declared the disease a public health emergency of continental security

The committee informed the director-general that it considers the upsurge of Mpox as a PHEIC, with potential to spread further across countries in Africa and possibly outside the continent.

“The emergence of a new clade of Mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying. On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives.” Tedros said.

This PHEIC determination is the second in two years relating to mpox. Caused by an Orthopoxvirus, mpox was first detected in humans in 1970, in the DRC. The disease is considered endemic to countries in central and west Africa.