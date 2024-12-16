Nigeria leads efforts to eliminate mother-to-child disease transmissions

Nigeria has reaffirmed its leadership in the fight against mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis during a high-level workshop on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, which was monitored virtually.

The workshop, organised by the Global Fund, brought together health experts and policymakers from West and Central Africa to exchange innovative strategies and data-driven solutions aimed at achieving elimination goals.

A central theme of the workshop was “The triple elimination of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis”.

Nigeria shared critical insights on scaling interventions, addressing confidentiality in care delivery, and ensuring the sustainability of its programmes.

The country’s delegation featured Charles Odima of the Society for Family Health (SFH), Rifkatu Aimu Sunday of the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), and Mojisola Bello of the National AIDS and STIs Control Programme (NASCP).

They stood out for the country’s commitment to improving the prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) and driving sustainable healthcare solutions

Discussions also focused on increasing HIV Testing Services (HTS) and linking pregnant women to antiretroviral therapy (ART) as part of a comprehensive response to maternal health challenges.

Odima highlighted groundbreaking strategies, such as integrating PMTCT services into broader healthcare delivery and prioritising interventions in high-burden areas.

“Our localised, data-driven approaches are ensuring that no mother or child is left behind. These efforts are creating tangible impacts in maternal and child health outcomes across the country,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of community-led approaches, including the deployment of lay health workers as key drivers of improved testing and treatment for pregnant women.

Sunday said that by integrating the fight against HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis into maternal health programmes, we are building a holistic framework to combat these diseases.”

NAN reports that the workshop concluded with a call for evidence-based programming, cross-country learning, and enhanced community engagement.

The Nigerian delegation outlined actionable steps to strengthen PMTCT services, increase testing uptake, and expand ART access to sustain progress in Eliminating Vertical Transmission (EVT).

As organisations like SFH, IHVN, and NASCP continue to champion Nigeria’s efforts, the Geneva workshop reaffirmed the country’s leadership in ensuring healthier future for mothers and children across West and Central Africa.

