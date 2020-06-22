NCDC, WHO laud Akwa Ibom on investment in healthcare

Akwa Ibom State government has been commended for its investment as seen in the completion of an isolation centre in a record time in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, gave the commendation alongside officials of World Health Organization whop were on a working tour of medical facilities and assessment of the state government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ihekweazu described his visit to the state as an eye-opening experience, saying that the joint team of NCDC and WHO were happy at the state -of – the art facilities provided at the Emergency Operations Centre adding that the centre will be the best in the country when fully operational.

“This is actually a joint mission with the WHO. Coming to Akwa Ibom today has really been such an eye-opening experience both at Ibom Specialist Hospital and this EOC that will be opened on the 23rd of June. We are jointly pleasantly surprised at the opportunity this has presented to the country. This will probably be the best EOC in the whole country, by the time its fully operational.”

He said that the facilities available and quality of personnel have given the team a good impression on the health care services enjoyed by the people of the state and assured that the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 will work towards deepening collaborations with the state as regards health care delivery.

“They say seeing is believing. So we have really gone round from Ibom Specialist Hospital to the EOC and Isolation Centre for Quarantine And Prevention of Infectious Disease which I think it’s been an incredible job in terms of response to the COVID-19 pandemic but really those facilities represent the future of healthcare in the country.

“The most exciting part for me is seeing this laboratory; seeing how it’s been well kitted, the expertise of the colleagues that are working here and their deep knowledge of the process. I’m really happy to bring Akwa Ibom into the national network of molecular laboratory capacity which is really what we are trying to build.

“We want to ensure that every state has a molecular laboratory capacity and Akwa Ibom has really demonstrated what is possible, when there is a political will and when the leadership of a state is taking the health of the citizens very seriously investment in health is possible,” he maintained.

The NCDC boss conveyed the appreciation of the Federal Government and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to the government and people of Akwa Ibom state for their efforts in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic within the past few months of the outbreak.

Also, the Officer in charge of World Health Organisation in Nigeria, Fiona Braka, said that WHO team was happy to be part of the visit which she described as enlightening.

She lauded Akwa Ibom State Government for investing in healthcare not just as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic but to boost institutional capacity in healthcare delivery.

“It’s been very enlightening going around to see the Isolation facilities and the capacities that are there, the lab capacity and how the state has used the opportunity of the COVID-19 response to build institutional capacity, not just for responding to this outbreak but thinking beyond.”

Speaking on behalf of the State Government, the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Management Committee, Emmanuel Ekuwem, expressed the gratitude of the government and people of Akwa Ibom State to the NCDC and WHO team for the visit to the state and for painstakingly going round the state.

Ekuwem said that the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has always given priority attention to the health of the citizens and remains committed to ensuring a healthy state and assured that the momentum of response to the pandemic in the state will be sustained.